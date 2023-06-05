Seven held with 4 kg elephant tusks worth Rs 7.19 crore

Seven held with 4 kg elephant tusks worth Rs 7.19 crore

This was the first of its kind case wherein the DRI has handled a domestic wildlife case using the new powers given to Customs officers

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 05 2023, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 18:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Monday that it has apprehended seven persons for allegedly smuggling two elephant tusks weighing 4.03 kg worth Rs 7.19 crore.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs received by the Chennai unit of DRI that a few persons were planning to illegally sell elephant tusks covered under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, a surveillance was conducted which led to the arrest of seven persons, said a DRI officer. Two tusks weighing 4.03 kg were recovered from their possession.

As per the latest amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act, which became operational from April 1, 2023, officers of Customs are authorised to seize any offending contraband under Section 50 (1)(c) of the WPA, 2023.

Also Read | Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

"As only forest officers can file a cognisable complaint under Section 55 of WPA in Tamil Nadu, the seized contraband, vehicle used for the offence and the offenders have been handed over to the Chief Wildlife Warden for further necessary action," the DRI officer said.

He added that this was the first of its kind case wherein the DRI has handled a domestic wildlife case using the new powers given to Customs officers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

wildlife
India News
elephants

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

 