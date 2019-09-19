Six youths win Kerala's Rs. 12 crore Onam lottery

Six youths in Kerala were in cloud nine on Thursday after they won Rs. 12 crore lottery ticket.

The Kerala government's Onam bumper lottery was offering the highest prize of Rs. 12 crores this year.

Rajeevan, Rony, Subin, Rateesh, Renjin and Vivek, all working as salesmen at a jewellery shop at Karunagapally in Kollam district in South Kerala, purchased two Onam bumper lottery tickets by sharing the cost of Rs. 300 per ticket. One of the tickets bagged the first prize in the draw conducted in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday afternoon. They would get Rs. 7.5 crore after tax and agent commission of Rs. 1.2 crore.

All the youths were in a state of bliss after they came to know that they were the winners. They told media that they used to jointly taken lottery tickets occasionally earlier also and won small prizes of around Rs. 5,000 on a couple of occasions.

The second prize of the Onam bumper lottery carried prize money of Rs. 50 lakh to ten persons and third prize of Rs. 10 lakh to 20 persons.