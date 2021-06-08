TN: Son locks 95-year-old mother in toilet for 2 weeks

Son locks 95-year-old mother in toilet for two weeks in Tamil Nadu, rescued

The woman, identified as Radha, reportedly survived on running water in the small toilet

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Jun 08 2021, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 17:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 In a shocking case of human cruelty, a 95-year-old woman was allegedly starved and kept confined to a toilet in her house for a fortnight by her son in the Salem district.

Luckily, the woman's feeble cries for help were heard by the neighbours, who alerted the district authorities and she was rescued on Sunday, police said. The woman, a mother of four, was taken to an NGO for the old, where she was provided food and is undergoing treatment, they said.

On receiving a complaint that the nonagenarian was forcibly locked up in a toilet by her son, a team of officials from the Social Welfare department and the police reached the flat in Dalmia Board locality at Omalur and found her lying in an unhygienic condition in the reeking toilet. 

Read more: Muslim family of four killed in 'premeditated' Canada truck attack

The woman, identified as Radha, reportedly survived on running water in the small toilet as her son refused to care for her.

Radha was living off the pension of her late husband which was swindled by her youngest son, police said.

Despite being subjected to such inhumane treatment, the woman declined to file a complaint against her son, they added. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Salem
torture

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

 