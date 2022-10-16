‘Sorcery’ plaints galore in Kerala

Fresh complaints and protests against “sorcery” have been reported from Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Idukki districts

Arjun Raghunath
Even as the heinous acts of “human sacrifice” of two women are coming to light, the incident appears to have opened Pandora’s Box as Kerala is seeing demonstrations and complaints against more “sorcerers”.

Fresh complaints and protests against “sorcery” have been reported from Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Idukki districts. Hundreds of protesters marched to a “black magic” centre in the Thrissur district, alleging that women were subjected to it at night. The locals alleged that the “sorcerer” was also involved in a Pocso case.

In Idukki, district police searched a property following allegations of animal sacrifice.

In Pathanamthitta, a person was held over a complaint of collecting Rs 4 lakh from a person assuring a cure for cancer through sorcery.

Meanwhile, the three accused in the human sacrifice of two women in Pathanamthitta were said to be involved in vile and heinous acts of “keeping human flesh in the fridge and trying to sell it”.

The prime accused, Mohammed Shafi, allegedly made the couple, Bhagaval Singh and Laila, believe that they would get “sorcerers” from Karnataka for human flesh and could fetch up to Rs 20 lakh. However, the “customers” never turned up, and the deceased’s mutilated bodies had to be buried.

Kerala
black magic
Superstition
