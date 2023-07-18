Stalin calls Ponmudy, assures backing to take on BJP

Stalin dials Ponmudy, assures DMK's backing to take on BJP's 'political vendetta'

The chief minister told Ponmudy the party (DMK) will support (him) morally, politically and legally to oppose and break the political vendetta of the Union BJP government.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 18 2023, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 14:02 ist
DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: PTI File Photo

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday spoke to his cabinet colleague K Ponmudy, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and assured him the ruling party's total support in countering the BJP's "political vendetta."

The ED had on Monday conducted searches at the premises of Ponmudy, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining, and had held enquiries with the duo till the small hours of today.

Stalin, president of the ruling DMK, spoke to Ponmudy over the phone and sought details of the ED probe, an official release here said.

Also Read | ED summons Ponmudi, son on July 18 evening in money laundering case

He asked Ponmudy to face it bravely and legally.

"The chief minister told Ponmudy the party (DMK) will support (him) morally, politically and legally to oppose and break the political vendetta of the Union BJP government," it added.

Stalin is in Bengaluru to attend the meeting of opposition parties.

