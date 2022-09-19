Respect local languages: KTR to IndiGo on seat row

'Start respecting local languages,' Telangana Minister KTR tells IndiGo after seat row

A woman who was originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to take the seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/ Hindi

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 19 2022, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 11:24 ist
File Photo of Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao. Credit: DH File Photo

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao has asked IndiGo Airlines to start respecting local languages after news emanated that a Telugu passenger was asked to vacate her seat at the exit as she reportedly failed to understand security procedures explained in English and Hindi.

The Minister was responding a tweet by a flyer Devasmita Chakraverty who in her tweet claimed that a woman who was originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to take the seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/ Hindi.

"Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it's a security issue," Chakraverty tweeted.

Responding to that, Rama Rao suggested the airlines recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada on regional routes. "Dear @IndiGo6E Management, I request you to start respecting local languages & passengers who may not be well conversant in English or Hindi. In regional routes, recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada etc. This will be a win-win solution," the minister tweeted.

"Flight from AP to Telangana has no instructions in Telugu, attendant said it's a safety issue that she doesn't understand English/ Hindi. If unhappy, we (not she) should complain. No dignity, non-Hindi treated as second class citizens in their own state," Chakraverty said in another tweet.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana
KTR
K T Rama Rao
Indigo
India News

What's Brewing

Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty

Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty

DH Toon | Will cheetahs survive the battle of big cats?

DH Toon | Will cheetahs survive the battle of big cats?

Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!

Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

 