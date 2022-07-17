Students protest, set cop's vehicle on fire in TN

Students protesting in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, set police vehicle ablaze

Students are protesting against the alleged complicity of teachers in the suicide of a student at a government school

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jul 17 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 16:04 ist
A vehicle burns in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, where students are protesting the death of a student. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Striking students of Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu set a police vehicle on fire during clashes after the police fired in air.

The students owing allegiance to the Left parties and some connected with the Dravidian movements were striking after a plus two student of a government school here committed suicide a couple of days ago. In the suicide note, the student had alleged abuse by two teachers.

Also read | DMK MP objects to Hindu rituals at government function

Inspector General of Police, Pandyan told the mediapersons that the two teachers, who were allegedly named in the suicide note, were questioned but they were not arrested.

The striking students wanted the police to immediately arrest the teachers. Police sources told IANS that the students attacked the police contingent with stones and bottles, and to disperse the crowd, the police resorted to firing in the air. This agitated the students and they burnt a police vehicle.

The Inspector General of Police, Pandyan has also reached the spot and a heavy police posse is deployed in the area.

