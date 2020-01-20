Sukhoi-30 MKI jets inducted in Thanjavur air base

Five Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, which possess the capability to carry advanced BrahMos missiles, will now guard the strategically crucial Indian Ocean region with the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday inducting a squadron of the high-profile fighter jet at its airbase in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

The first such base in Southern India was inducted by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in the presence of Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria at the Thanjavur Air Base, 360 km from here, on Monday.

Starting with five fighter jets, the newly-resurrected unit, 222 (Tigersharks) Squadron, will achieve its full capacity of 18 planes gradually. Officials said the squadron aircraft will be equipped with the Brahmos medium-range supersonic cruise missile, which has a range of 290 km.

First raised in Ambala in September 1969, the Tigersharks squadron was moved to Halwara in 1971, from where it carried out combat operations in the war with Pakistan later that year. Four years later, the squadron was moved back to Ambala (1975), Hindon (1985) and Hasimara (1989 to January 5, 2020).

With the operationalisation of the Tigersharks squadron at Thanjavur, the air defence capabilities of the IAF, particularly in the Southern Air Command area will be strengthened, officials said, adding that the all-weather “multi-role fighter aircraft” is capable of undertaking varied air defence, ground attack and maritime missions.

"This would also provide protection to our island territories and sea lines of communication in the Indian Ocean Region. The IOR is increasingly gaining importance and the presence of a fighter squadron will provide security cover to all our strategic and vital assets in the region." a press release from the IAF said.

Addressing a press conference, Gen Rawat said it was “very difficult to predict if a scenario of a war with Pakistan would emerge or not but “maintained that all the defence services were prepared to take on any challenge. He also downplayed the question of China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and said every nation looked at its security from a strategic perspective.

