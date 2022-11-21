Andaman Labour Commissioner arrested in gan-grape case

Suspended Andaman Labour Commissioner arrested in gang-rape case

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe allegations that the woman was lured to the chief secretary’s home with the promise a government job

PTI, Port Blair,
  • Nov 21 2022, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 17:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Illustration. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism in India

Suspended Andaman and Nicobar Labour Commissioner R L Rishi was on Monday arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a 21-year-old woman, police said.

Rishi arrived in Port Blair aboard a flight from Chennai around 1 pm, and was taken into custody by the Andaman and Nicobar Police, they said.

So far, three accused have been arrested in the case, including former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain and Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, a Port Blair-based businessman.

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe allegations that the woman was lured to the chief secretary’s home with the promise a government job, and then gangraped.

The SIT has already questioned Narain thrice.

The Andaman and Nicobar Police had on November 2 announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for providing information on Singh and Rishi.

