Tamil Nadu BJP leader arrested over derogatory remarks against Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi

V A T Kalivaradhan was arrested from his residence early this morning.

  • Jul 24 2023, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 12:12 ist
The Tamil Nadu police on Monday arrested BJP Villupuram South District Vice-President for allegedly making derogatory remarks against former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu late M Karunanidhi, and his daughter and Thoothukudi MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Sources in Villupuram police told IANS that the arrest was due to some alleged derogatory remarks made by the BJP leader while participating in a public programme at Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

A case was registered against the BJP leader under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots ), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(i)(c) (with intent to incite, any class of community or persons to commit any offense against any other class or community) of the Indian Penal Code.

In addition, another case was registered against him under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2022.

