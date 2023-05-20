Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin will lead business delegation to Singapore from May 23 to 24

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will lead a business delegation to Singapore from May 23 to 24 to give businesspeople here a deep insight into the business potential of the south Indian state and attract investments.
Around 350 businesspeople and members of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and government officials of both sides are expected to participate in the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave on May 24, the SICCI said in a press release on Friday.
Apart from the Tamil Nadu chief minister, Singapore's Minister for Transport and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran, Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa, India's High Commissioner to Singapore P Kumaran and SICCI Chairman Neil Parekh will also attend the conclave.
The visit comes ahead of the Global Investors Summit which Tamil Nadu is planning to hold early next year.
Several MOUs are expected to be signed between the Tamil Nadu government and Singaporean establishments during the conclave.
"The various states in India are sparing no effort to woo investors and to create jobs for the country's citizens, and Tamil Nadu is no exception," Parekh said.
"The investment conclave is a suitable event for keen Singaporean investors to get first-hand information on the investment climate in Tamil Nadu. SICCI will be very happy to help our business leaders connect with their Tamil Nadu counterparts.
"Our directors have been meeting Tamil Nadu government officials from the industries sector to provide feedback on improving the process of approvals for permits," he added.
