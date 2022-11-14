Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inspects rain-affected areas

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inspects rain-affected areas

Stalin gave away welfare assistance to the rain-hit people

PTI
PTI, Cuddalore,
  • Nov 14 2022, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 13:24 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inspected the rain-affected areas in Cuddalore district.

Accompanied by his senior cabinet colleagues, he was briefed by officials on the government efforts in the affected areas. The Chief Minister also gave away welfare assistance to the rain-hit people.

Northeast monsoon has been active over the state, and Cuddalore, besides Mayiladuthurai district has bore the brunt of the downpour. Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai saw record 44 cm, an all-time high for this region and highest in Tamil Nadu during the 24-hour period ending on the morning of November 12.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
M K Stalin
rains
floods
India News

What's Brewing

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Qatar etiquette essentials to note ahead of World Cup

Qatar etiquette essentials to note ahead of World Cup

Nehru-era stamps showed vision of modern India

Nehru-era stamps showed vision of modern India

As world population rises, China frets over few babies

As world population rises, China frets over few babies

 