Tamil Nadu CM Stalin seeks 'air transport bubble' pact with Singapore and Malaysia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday demanded that the Union Government ink temporary ‘Air Transport Bubbles’ agreement with Singapore and Malaysia to provide airline services and resolve difficulties faced by the Tamil Diaspora in the two countries.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Stalin said Tamils who are Permanent Residents (PR) of Singapore and Malaysia and other travellers from Tamil Nadu who came to India during the Covid-19 crisis are facing difficulties in returning to the countries they reside in due to non-availability of direct flight services.

They are forced to travel through Dubai, Doha and Colombo which is causing serious inconvenience and financial burden as they have to pay more air charges and travel through long distances due to the detour.

In addition, Stalin said in the letter, that due to the lack of agreement of temporary ‘Air Transport Bubbles’ between India and Singapore and Malaysia, the travel business is being cornered by other foreign airlines like Qatar Airways, Emirates and Sri Lankan Airlines and not airlines owned by Indians.

“Hence, I request you to make a temporary ‘Air Transport Bubbles’ agreement with Singapore and Malaysia at the earliest, for providing temporary airline services and resolve the difficulties faced by the Tamil Diaspora in Singapore and Malaysia,” Stalin said in his letter.

