Tamil Nadu Governor isolates self after Covid-19 cases surge in Raj Bhavan

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has gone into isolation for seven days after three more staff at the Raj Bhavan tested positive for Covid-19 taking the number of persons infected with the coronavirus in the Governor’s bungalow to 87.

Purohit went into isolation even as he was found to be “fit and healthy” during a regular health check-up on Tuesday, the Raj Bhavan said here on Wednesday.

“However, the doctor has advised him to be in isolation for seven days. Subsequently, the Governor has kept himself in isolation,” a statement from Raj Bhavan said, adding the three persons who tested positive for Covid-19 are under treatment.

The advice came as a total of 87 staff working at the Governor’s office-cum-residence tested positive for coronavirus in the past week.

Last week, 84 staff, including security personnel, at the Raj Bhavan were quarantined after they tested positive for coronavirus. Those who tested Covid-19 positive included security and fire service personnel.

At least 20 legislators, including four ministers, have tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.