Man dies after drinking sanitizer as liquor alternative

Tamil Nadu man dies after consuming hand sanitizer as liquor alternative

DHNS
DHNS, Chennai,
  • Apr 12 2020, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 00:37 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old man, a habitual drinker, died on Saturday after he allegedly consumed hand sanitizer as a substitute for liquor, police said.

E Bernard, 35, who worked as a gas delivery boy in Coimbatore was upset that he could not have alcohol for the past two weeks due to the closure of TASMAC shops. He consumed hand sanitizer as an alternative for alcohol, police said.

He was found unconscious at his home on Saturday morning and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

