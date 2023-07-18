Tamil Nadu plans LGBTQIA+ policy

After amending the Police Conduct Rules to ensure that members of the LGBTQIA+ and those who work for their welfare are not subjected to harassment, the Tamil Nadu government has now constituted a committee consisting of members from the community to draft an exclusive policy for their welfare.

The committee, which will be headed by the Director of Social Welfare, will have ten members including representatives from the LGBTQIA+ community, activists, and a lawyer. The transgender community will be represented by Sudha of Sahodharan.

“The committee is directed to submit the policy for LGBTQIA+ community within 45 days to Government for approval,” read a GO issued by the government.

However, the Transgender community isn’t happy with the composition of the committee, saying not enough representation has been given to them.

“What a shame! Look who drafts the policy for transgender people in TN? Out of 11 persons, 8 of them are cis gendered? Only one transwoman to represent the most marginalised community out of the entire LGBTQI+ spectrum?” Trans rights activist Kalki Subramaniam said.

The development comes a year after the government amended the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers’ Conduct Rules.

“In the said rules, after rule 24-B, the following rule shall be inserted, namely:- 24-C. No police officer shall indulge in any act of harassment of any person belonging to the LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual) + community and the persons working for the welfare of the said community,” the order had said. The GO also said harassment does not include the right of police to make any inquiry as per the procedure established by law.