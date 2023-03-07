TN Police book news portal CEO for 'fake news'

Tamil Nadu Police book news portal CEO, editor for 'fake news' on migrants' issue

Several media outlets also aired visuals of migrant labourers heading back to their native towns and villages for Holi festival and inferring that they were fleeing Tamil Nadu

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Mar 07 2023, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 00:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tamil Nadu police on Monday night booked the CEO and Editor of right-wing news portal OpIndia.com, Rahul Roushan and Nupur Sharma, for carrying “fake news” about migrants from Bihar being attacked in Tamil Nadu. 

In a press release, the Avadi Police said a functionary of the DMK IT wing has filed a complaint alleging that Opindia.com has carried fake news that migrants from other states are being attacked, which could create panic among them. 

Also Read | Man arrested for 'fake' videos of attacks on Bihar migrants in Tamil Nadu

“The police has booked a case against OpIndia.com CEO Rahul Roushan and editor Nupur Sharma, based on the complaint filed by the DMK functionary,” the statement said.

Several media outlets also aired visuals of migrant labourers heading back to their native towns and villages for Holi festival and inferring that they were fleeing Tamil Nadu. It all began with people in north India tweeting unrelated videos of people being beaten up and killed with a caption that at least a dozen migrant labourers from Bihar were beheaded in Tamil Nadu, triggering panic. 

Many Twitter handles tweeted videos and pictures claiming that Biharis are unsafe in Tamil Nadu. Factchecker Mohammed Zubair has also called out several handles for spreading rumors about migrant labourers being attacked in the state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
Migrants
India News

What's Brewing

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

 