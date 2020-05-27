Tamil Nadu sees biggest single day spike of 817 COVID-19 cases

TN sees biggest single day spike of 817 COVID-19 cases

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 27 2020, 20:32 ist
In the biggest single day spike, Tamil Nadu reported 817 fresh COVID-19 cases, which included 138 returnees from Maharashtra, on Wednesday pushing the infection count to 18,545 while six more deaths were recorded.

With three men and an equal number of women succumbing to the virus, the fatalities touched 133.

Of the people who tested positive today, 508 were men and 309 women while the active cases stood at 8,500, the health department said in a bulletin. The positive cases also included a person from neighbouring Kerala.

Today alone 11,231 samples were tested.

