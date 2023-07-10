Tamil Nadu to sell vegetables at subsidised price in ration shops

With prices of vegetables hitting the roof, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday decided to sell tomatoes, small onions, and provisions, including select varieties of pulses, at subsidised prices at ration shops and increase their sales at Uzhavar Sandhai (Farmers’ Market) across the state.

At a review meeting here, Chief Minister M K Stalin also advised the Municipal Corporations and Horticulture Department to re-launch mobile vegetable shops, which were a hit during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, at places where they deem necessary. The review meeting was held to discuss the ways and means to provide relief to people suffering from sudden increase in prices of tomato, pulses, and onion among other vegetables.

Officials said the Chief Minister instructed the department concerned to increase the number of shops selling tomatoes at a subsidised price and asked them to procure provisions and vegetables through Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) and Cooperative Societies.

“The Chief Minister also instructed officials to ensure that essential commodities are not hoarded. He said people who hoard commodities should be booked under relevant provisions of the law,” an official statement from the government said.

Also, the CM said, the Agriculture Department should take steps to increase the sale of vegetables at Uzhavar Sandhai where the price of tomatoes and other items are considerably less with the reason being they are directly procured from farmers.

The release said officials who were present at the meeting told the Chief Minister that efforts are being made to procure tomatoes, onion, and pulses in bulk and sell them at subsidised prices through ration shops and cooperative outlets.

“Sale of tomatoes at subsidised price will be expanded to another 300 ration shops. Sale of vegetables through mobile shops will also begin in urban areas,” the statement added.