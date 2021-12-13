Tamil Nadu's priest training schools being spruced up ahead of New Year reopening

After lying idle for over 13 years, six Archakar Payirchi Palli (Priests’ Training Schools) in Tamil Nadu will welcome a new set of students from all communities for a one-year course in early 2022 with classrooms being spruced up and infrastructure upgraded.

All the six schools, which were set up by the then DMK government in 2007, have invited applications from interested students between the age of 14 and 24 for the one-year course to get trained as priests. Only one batch of students passed out from the schools in 2008 after which they were closed due to a slew of court cases and a change of regime in 2011.

24 students, who passed out in 2008, belonging to non-Brahmin communities now work as priests in several temples administered by the Hindu Religious Charitable and Endowments (HR & CE) Department. While two persons were appointed as priests without much fanfare by the AIADMK government in 2018 and 2019, the DMK organised a mega event on the completion of 100 days in office in August this year to hand over appointment orders to 22 duly trained students as priests.

The six schools – four in Shaivite tradition and two in Vaishnavite tradition – have called for applications separately from interested students. “The process of receiving applications will end on December 31, 2021. We would need a month or two to complete the admission process. We hope to launch the classes latest by March,” an official with the HR & CE department told DH.

The four schools that will train students in Shaivite tradition are located in Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Palani, and Tiruchendur, while the Parthasarathy Temple in Chennai and Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam will train students in Vaishnavite tradition.

The advertisements issued by the temples that administer the six schools say the applicant should be a follower of the Shaivite or Vaishnavite tradition of Hinduism and selected students will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000.

Sources said the six schools, which were lying idle for 13 years, are now ready to welcome students. “Classrooms are being spruced up and buildings have been given a fresh coating of paint. We have also upgraded the infrastructure,” another official said.

DH had on August reported that the Tamil Nadu government has decided to revive six Archakar Payirchi Palli (Training School for Priests) which were first opened in 2007 by the then M Karunanidhi government and that it will train interested women as well to become priests.

Sources in the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments department said a few changes have been made to the curriculum in the year-long course to ensure that the to-be priests are given practical training for a few hours every day on ways to perform poojas and exercise their duties.

