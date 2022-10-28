TBJP moves HC seeking probe in TRS MLAs bribing case

The Telangana BJP has approached the state high court seeking a free and fair probe in the TRS MLAs' alleged bribing matter and transfer of the case to the CBI or a commission of enquiry under a sitting HC judge.

In a writ petition filed on Thursday, T-BJP general secretary Gujjula Premendar Reddy said the case registered in the Moinabad Police Station was “with sole intention to frame the BJP leaders and damage party' reputation at the instance of the ruling party dispensation.”

“It is illegal, arbitrary and in gross violation of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India and also contrary to settled principles of free and fair investigation,” Gujjula said.

The BJP leader said the case is a reaction of TRS to BJP “getting overwhelming response from the public in Munugodu”.

“The TRS from the beginning has been trying to disrupt the BJP campaign and making several efforts to thwart the campaigning in the constituency. But Munugodu voters are responding positively towards the BJP and its candidate,” Gujjula said.

“Even before the police arrived, certain news channels were already present at the Moinabad farm house (of TRS MLA Rohith Reddy) and were telecasting live from there (on Wednesday evening). The police apprehended three persons alleged to be BJP workers, who were allegedly luring the four TRS MLAs to join the BJP. But the TRS MLAs were left scot-free and surprisingly escorted by the police to the Chief Minister’s residence Pragathi Bhavan.”

Gujjala submitted to the court that they believe the complaint by the TRS MLAs was lodged at the behest of TRS chief and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, other state ministers, and TRS senior leaders.

“True facts and motive behind the complaint can only be unearthed by an enquiry by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team constituted by the high court. By failing to do so, the petitioner party would suffer irreparable loss and hardship and it would also show impact on the people's mandate in the ensuing Munugodu by-election.”

The BJP said it doubts if the investigation would be conducted in a fair and unbiased manner by the Telangana police, “who are acting on the instructions of the TRS government.”

“The investigation may be transferred/allotted to a neutral agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation or any other agency which is not under the control of any government. Or a commission of enquiry by a sitting Judge of the high court be appointed to prevent miscarriage of justice and build faith and confidence in the public,” the BJP leader pleaded.