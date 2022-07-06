TBJP taking RTI route to 'expose' KCR's failures of last 8 years

The Telangana BJP is using the Right to Information (RTI) to step up pressure on the K Chandrasekhar Rao government.

TBJP chief Bandi Sanjay and other leaders have filed over 100 queries under the RTI to the CMO, Principal Secretary’s Office, and several state departments like finance, revenue, ACB, social welfare, Panchayati Raj, irrigation, education and health.

The RTI questions include those on expenses incurred on the CM's palatial office cum residence “Pragathi Bhavan”, to the number of days Rao was present in his official residence.

The BJP leaders sought to know the status of various promises and assurances made to the people by Chief Minister Rao in the legislative Assembly, legislative council, district visits and in the TRS's 2014 and 2018 election manifestos.

“We have decided to make use of RTI as a weapon to expose the failed promises of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government led by Rao in the last eight years,” a party leader said adding that the RTI applications by Bandi were filed on June 28.

Other questions were related to the filling of job vacancies in various departments, information regarding subsidies provided to farmers and various caste-based communities, construction and disbursement of the free double bedroom houses for the poor and pension benefits for the aged, widowed and physically handicapped. In total, information on 88 subjects was sought.

“The Telangana BJP intends to expose the TRS government's failures before the public with solid proofs,” the leader said, adding that party cadres in the districts and Yuva Morcha activists are also encouraged to file RTI petitions to mount pressure.

The TBJP is also demanding to know about “the crores of rupees the Rao government has spent for publicity blitz across the country.”