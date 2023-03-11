TDP chief slams YSRCP govt over treatment of teaching community

The ruling YSRCP is dangling 'allurements' to teachers and graduates constituencies voters for the forthcoming Legislative Council polls, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He made these remarks in an online interaction, CBN Connect, with jobless youth, doctors, lawyers and teachers, claiming that he had treated teachers with utmost respect as a chief minister.

"I have done proper justice for them even in payment of salaries and now the whole teaching community is being subjected to humiliation in various ways. The less said the better with regard to private teachers," alleged Naidu in a press note shared on Friday night.

The former CM asserted that he had introduced an online transfer system for teachers to 'avoid political interference', alleging that the current government is deputing them for menial jobs.

Batting for the empowerment of youth, he said the strength of the nation is youth and the weapon is information technology (IT), calling for their encouragement to achieve success.

According to the TDP supremo, the AP government is disregarding Supreme Court orders and suppressing fundamental rights, noting that these ills will be resolved once a democratic government forms in the state.

Likewise, he promised to dole out financial security and house sites to advocates on coming back to power in the southern state.

Naidu wound up his interaction exhorting voters to trounce YSRCP candidates in the Council polls, appealing for the transfer of second choice votes only between the TDP and Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) candidates.

Graduate constituencies polls in the Legislative Council are scheduled on March 13.