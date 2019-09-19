TDP complains Governor about YSRCP misusing power

During the meeting, Naidu briefed Governor about the facts behind the suicidal death of former speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao and illegal cases against several TDP leaders by the present government. In his 13 page letter, Naidu explained the modus operandi adopted by the state government in encouraging false cases being hoisted by vested interests in the state.

“Through tweets of YSRCP MP V Vijay Sai Reddy and the publications and TV channel owned by Jagan’s wife Bharathi, the government is instigating YSRCP cadre to lodge complaints against TDP leaders. Police personnel are readily registering cases against us. Thereafter under the guise of investigation, the police are harassing our leaders,” Naidu wrote. They created a situation thereby forcing former home minister and speaker Kodela to commit suicide, he said. After general elections police registered over 18 cases against Kodela, Naidu added, enlisting the cases.

Cases against forty TDP leaders

Urging the Governor to help in saving his flock Naidu said that multiple cases were booked against 40 of his party leaders. “This goes against the very ethos of dissent in a democracy,” he said. From June, after Jagan took over there is no law and order in the state, and the police become helpless and one-sided. “If this trend continues the people will lose faith in the system. It is unfortunate that the person facing criminal trial in 12 charge sheets for committing economic offences to the tune of more than Rs 40,000 cr is leading the state,” Naidu wrote.

The TDP delegation also submitted two books that the party has published against YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his governance in the past three months, to the Governor.