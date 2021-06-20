Telangana cabinet takes exception to Andhra Pradesh's 'illegal' projects

The Telangana Cabinet took strong exception to the irrigation schemes, including Rayalaseema lift irrigation, allegedly taken up illegally by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and decided to undertake different projects to get its fair share of the Krishna river water.

The Cabinet condemned the neighbouring state not heeding to the orders of NGT and the Centre with regard to the projects, an official release on the Cabinet meeting said late on Saturday night.

Telangana has gone to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court against AP's "illegal" projects, according to the release.

Also read: NGT imposes over Rs 1.17 crore penalty on 21 stone crushers in AP for causing pollution

Explaining that Telangana has withdrawn its cases in the apex court following an assurance from the Centre to take an expeditious decision on constitution of a tribunal with regard to sharing Krishna river waters, the release said the Cabinet expressed anguish over the Centre's "indifferent" attitude vis--vis river waters.

The Cabinet has decided to takeup construction of various irrigation schemes, including a barrage on Krishna river at Alampur to transfer 60-70 TMC of flood waters through a pipeline, a canal at Pulichintala project and another reservoir at Sunkesula reservoir to secure the state's due share in Krishna waters.

An opinion was expressed in the Cabinet meeting that efforts like submitting a memorandum to Union Jal Shakti Minister and PM should be made to stop AP's "illegal" projects and to protect the state's share in Krishna river waters, according to the release.