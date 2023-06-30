Telangana CM KCR to distribute 'Podu' land documents to beneficiaries today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday will distribute 'Podu' land (shift cultivation) documents to beneficiaries in Asifabad and also address a public meeting there, official sources said.
Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, will reach the Komuram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters at 1 pm and unveil the statue of Gond martyr and Telangana fighter Komuram Bheem. After paying floral tributes to the statue, he will inaugurate the District BRS Party office building and unveil a statue of Kotnak Bheem Rao and pay floral tributes.
Also Read | KCR hits out at BJP over 'privatisation' moves in coal, energy sectors
The chief minister will inaugurate the District Police Office building complex and also Integrated District Offices complex and address employees.
He will return to Hyderabad after addressing a public meeting.
Rao had earlier said the state government will distribute four lakh acres of 'Podu' land titles to 1.5 lakh beneficiaries.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’
Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world
Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates
Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush
Virgin Galactic launches first commercial space flight
DH Toon | Much discussion over Uniform Civil Code?
Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams
Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces
Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran
Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka