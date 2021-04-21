Telangana CM undergoes tests, docs say condition stable

Blood samples were collected and the results would be known on Thursday, the release said

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 21 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 22:32 ist
On the doctors advice, a CT scan and other general medical tests were done on Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, on Wednesday underwent medical tests at a corporate hospital here.

The doctors who conducted the tests said his condition is stable and he will recover in a short time, an official release said. Rao is currently in homeisolation in his farmhouse at Erravalli, about 70 km from here.

On the doctors advice, a CT scan and other general medical tests were done on Rao.

The doctors said that his lungs are normal and there is no infection in them. Blood samples were collected and the results would be known on Thursday, the release said.

The tests were done under the supervision of the Chief Ministers personal physician Dr M V Rao.

Along with Rao, his son and state Minister K T Rama Rao, MP J Santosh Kumar and other family members were present. Rao had tested positive on April 19, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had said, adding he had mild symptoms.

K Chandrashekar Rao
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Telangana

