Telangana records 1,335 new Covid-19 cases, tally breaches 2-lakh mark

The Covid-19 tally in Telangana crossed the two lakh-mark with 1,335 new cases, a state government bulletin said on Monday.

The fresh infections took the total count to 2,00,611, while the death toll rose to 1,171 with eight more fatalities, it said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 262 of the 1,335 cases, followed by Rangareddy (137), Medchal Malkajgiri (91), Karimnagar (83) and other districts.

The bulletin said 36,348 samples were tested for Covid-19 on October 4.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 32,41,597. The samples tested per million population was 87,092, it said.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,72,388, while 27,052 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 85.93 per cent, while it was 84.1 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.