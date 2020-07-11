Telangana reports 1,278 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Covid-19 cases continued to surge in Telangana on Friday, with as many as 1,278 new cases and eight related deaths being reported, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 32,224 and toll to 339.

Of the 1,278 fresh cases, 762 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 171 and 85 cases respectively.

A state government bulletin said 19,205 people have been discharged so far, while 12,680 were under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 10,354 samples were tested on Friday, which is the highest number till date for a day.

Cumulatively, 1,51,109 samples have been tested.

As on Friday, the government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 Covid beds, of which 11,928 are isolation beds and 3,537 are oxygen beds, the bulletin said.

It also said 1,616 are ICU beds.

As on Friday, the bed occupancy is 9.5 per cent and that 90.5 per cent of the available beds are vacant.

The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating Covid-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

It said the helpline number 180059912345 can be accessed for telemedicine.

Giving details about the status of Covid-19 positive cases in the state, the bulletin said 19,205 (60 per cent) have been discharged and recovered, while 12,680 (39 per cent) are active cases.

It said 339 (one per cent) are deaths.

On the status of active positive cases, it said 10,518 (83 per cent) are in the category of asymptomatic and mild symptoms.

It said 1,701 (13 per cent) have moderate symptoms and that 461 (four per cent) have severe symptoms.

An official release late on Friday night said state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with officials on supply of oxygen to hospitals in the state.

The meeting took some decisions to check complaints regarding black marketing of oxygen cylinders leading to possible shortage in supply to hospitals, it said.