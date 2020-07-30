Temple employee suspended for climbing on sacrifice stone in Kerala

An employee of a temple in Kerala has been placed under suspension by the Travancore Devaswaom Board on charges of flouting temple customs.

S Prakash, a worker of the Mannam Subrahmanya temple at North Pravur in Ernakulam district, was placed under suspension on Wednesday for climbing on the main sacrifice stone ('bali kallu') of the temple, which is considered to be very sacred, for cleaning the roof.

The Travancore Devaswam Board that manages the temple swiftly initiated the action after a picture of Prakash standing on the stone and cleaning the roof of the temple with a broom went viral on social media over the last few days.

Prakash was an employee of the temple since 2003 and his family was traditionally associated with the temple.

According to sources, Prakash is an active left front worker. The picture was said to be taken in February. Now only someone shared it on social media and it went viral with many seeking action against him. Hence the TDB initiated a probe and kept him under suspension.

The main sacrifice stone is situated in front of the main deity of all temples. It is believed to be one of the key installations of a temple as all mystical powers associated with the temple are contained in the stone.