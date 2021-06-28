The Lead: Guide to understanding South India's wildlife

The Lead: A guide to understanding the wildlife of South India

In this episode, naturalists and authors of ‘Photographic Field Guide – Wildlife of South India' David Raju and Surya Ramachandran talk about their book and the wildlife

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 28 2021, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 07:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hi, before we begin today's episode, here is actor Priyamani with a message for you.

Hi everybody, this is Priyamani. We are up against a formidable enemy that is the coronavirus. This virus has driven us all indoors and locked us up. We have lived in fear for more than a year. But now I can tell you that it's time to beat the enemy. Take your vaccine shots, jump to safety. Make the difference and don't forget to take the jab.

You heard her. Go get that jab because it's a jab well done.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. In today's episode, we are joined by naturalists and authors of ‘Photographic Field Guide – Wildlife of South India' David Raju and Surya Ramachandran. Earlier, the two had authored another guidebook called Photographic Field Guide – Wildlife of Central India'.

Hi David and Surya, welcome to DH Radio.

David Raju: Hi

Surya Ramachandran: Hi

Ahmed: How did you go about the book?

Surya: To put it in simple terms, we wanted to create a bridge between the scientific community and the layman, who is curious but daunted by the task of exploring the wilderness...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

wildlife
South India
DH Podcast
dh radio

