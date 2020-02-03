Third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kerala

Third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kerala

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2020, 12:41pm ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 12:43pm ist
(Representative Image/iStock image)

The Union Health Ministry on Monday reported the third positive case of novel coronavirus infection in Kerala.

Tested positive for novel coronavirus, the patient is in isolation in the hospital, the ministry said in a statement. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.

Follow Deccan Herald's Coronavirus Outbreak Live

The patient has a travel history from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the global outbreak that infected more than 16000 people all over the world and killed in excess of 300.

 

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Coronavirus
Comments (+)
 