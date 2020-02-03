Third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kerala

The Union Health Ministry on Monday reported the third positive case of novel coronavirus infection in Kerala.

Tested positive for novel coronavirus, the patient is in isolation in the hospital, the ministry said in a statement. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.

The patient has a travel history from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the global outbreak that infected more than 16000 people all over the world and killed in excess of 300.