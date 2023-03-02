'Third front pointless': Stalin calls for Congress as pivot in Oppn unity against BJP

Strongly pitching for Congress as the fulcrum of the Opposition alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday made a fervent appeal to parties opposed to the BJP to “stand united” and fight the polls together, even as he dismissed the talk of a Third Front as “pointless”.

Sharing the dais with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav to celebrate his 70th birthday, Stalin said the 2024 elections were meant to decide who should not be allowed to “govern India” rather than deciding who should govern the country.

Contending that Opposition parties will only be at a loss if they decide on national politics depending on calculations at the regional level, the DMK chief asked all parties, including Congress, to realise the fact and recalled his appeal to Rahul Gandhi in 2021 to lead the anti-BJP front at the national level.

Stalin was also categorical that an anti-BJP front without the Congress was not a “workable option” and said Opposition parties should take a leaf out of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, an amalgamation of several political parties, which has won all elections held in Tamil Nadu after 2019.

“Talks of the Third front are pointless. It (Third Front) will never reach the shore. All political parties opposed to the BJP should understand this simple electoral arithmetic and stand united,” he said.

The DMK chief’s assertion comes as a major boost for the Congress, which is still being cold-shouldered by several Opposition parties.

More than once, Stalin underlined the importance of Congress in taking on the BJP, while also asking the grand old party to bury its differences with others.