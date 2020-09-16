This testing device can check Covid-19 in five minutes

A Covid-19 antigen test device that will provide results in just about five minutes using saliva has been developed by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) and Ricovr Healthcare, a US-based diagnostics platform company.

The project has won the prestigious ‘Ignition Grants’ Award from the US India Science and Technology Endowment Fund (USISTEF) and if all goes well, the testing device will reach the market in the next six months. The hand-held device will allow healthcare professionals to check whether the person has Covid-19 infection by testing his saliva.

The Ricovr-IIT-M team was chosen for its “innovative idea to address the Covid-19 challenge” after going through over 400 proposals. The grant will help the team to test the devices on a larger scale and bring them to the commercial market.

“With the grant, we hope to scale up the processes and go in for commercialisation. This is a new technology and we need to go in for more tests before it is available in the market. We hope to start the clinical trials by October-end after receiving necessary permission from the ICMR,” Dr V V Raghavendra Sai, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT-M, told Deccan Herald.

This technology is differentiated from the other molecular and antibody-based test in that it can detect the presence of active viral particles on the spot without needing a specialized apparatus, Dr Sai said, adding that efforts are on to bring the Point-of-care Fiber-optic Biosensor (P-FAB) Device from the lab to the market in the next six months.

The innovative approach of detection and simple use of saliva will help bring a cost-effective, accurate, and user-friendly device to global markets in need of more immediate diagnostic tools, he added.

“Since regulations do not permit any Covid-19 testing at home, we hope our devices will come in handy for deployment at primary health centres in the country. The technology that we have developed has improved on the complaints of poor sensitivity in such devices or tests,” Dr Sai said.

Dr Himanshu Bhatia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, RICOVR Healthcare Inc., said that given the scientific vetting process' rigour, this achievement adds credibility to the company’s already-proven technology. “Our scientific approach and methodical steps continue to propel RICOVR in the right direction,” he said.

US Ambassador to India Mr Kenneth I. Juster was quoted as saying by IIT-M that the US Government was pleased to partner with the Government of India's Department of Science and Technology to provide initial financing to almost a dozen promising technologies, chosen from over 400 proposals, which seek to help the world in its global fight against Covid-19.

“This is just one area where American and Indian ingenuity is working together to serve our peoples and the broader international community,” Reiterating the relevance of mutual cooperation,” he said.