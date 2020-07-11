'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

Thoothukudi custodial deaths: RJ Suchitra says Police Threatened her to take down video

The RJ first spoke about the custodial deaths of Jeyaraj and Bennicks in a video that went viral

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2020, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 18:15 ist
Residents gather as they carry the coffin of Jayaraj, 58, and son Bennicks Immanuel, 31, allegedly tortured at the hands of police in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu. Image credit: AFP

The death of Jeyaraj (62) and Bennicks (32) inside the Sathankuman police station in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu created a wave of outrage on social media. Radio Jockey Suchitra detailed the alleged atrocities inflicted on the father-son duo in a video that was watched almost a million times.

The Tamil Nadu CB-CID allegedly asked Suchitra to take down the video. According to them, the video is “falsely exaggerated” and “not backed up by any proof”. The Thoothukudi police handle put out a notice stating that the video was should not be believed and that it is “promoting hate against the police”.

“Recently, a video by south singer Ms Suchitra, a south Indian cine singer describing the Sathankulam incident is doing rounds in the social media sites. Ms Suchitra’s descriptive narration of the incident is baseless and is not truly indicative of the real happenings. In the video she falsely exaggerated and sensationalised the chain of events and her allegations seems to be a figment of imagination and is not backed up by any proof,” the note read.

Suchitra eventually took down the video, claiming the CB-CID threatened her with “spreading fake news with intent to cause anarchy”. She also expressed concerns about the authenticity of the post-mortem conducted, which does not include the injuries she detailed in the video. She urged people to keep the movement and the hashtag going, along with raising the demand for “a true post mortem”.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Social media
Thoothukudi

What's Brewing

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

 