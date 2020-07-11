Thoothukudi custodial deaths: RJ Suchitra says Police Threatened her to take down video

The death of Jeyaraj (62) and Bennicks (32) inside the Sathankuman police station in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu created a wave of outrage on social media. Radio Jockey Suchitra detailed the alleged atrocities inflicted on the father-son duo in a video that was watched almost a million times.

The Tamil Nadu CB-CID allegedly asked Suchitra to take down the video. According to them, the video is “falsely exaggerated” and “not backed up by any proof”. The Thoothukudi police handle put out a notice stating that the video was should not be believed and that it is “promoting hate against the police”.

“Recently, a video by south singer Ms Suchitra, a south Indian cine singer describing the Sathankulam incident is doing rounds in the social media sites. Ms Suchitra’s descriptive narration of the incident is baseless and is not truly indicative of the real happenings. In the video she falsely exaggerated and sensationalised the chain of events and her allegations seems to be a figment of imagination and is not backed up by any proof,” the note read.

Suchitra eventually took down the video, claiming the CB-CID threatened her with “spreading fake news with intent to cause anarchy”. She also expressed concerns about the authenticity of the post-mortem conducted, which does not include the injuries she detailed in the video. She urged people to keep the movement and the hashtag going, along with raising the demand for “a true post mortem”.