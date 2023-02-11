Tiger spotted in Namdapha in Arunachal Pradesh after eight years

Many had started calling Namdapha in Arunachal Pradesh a tiger reserve without tigers due to non-sighting of the big cat since 2015.

After about eight years, on February 8, staff of the 1985 sq km tiger reserve, however, got a reprieve when camera traps spotted an adult Royal Bengal tiger inside the park.

On January 31, field staff received information about the presence of large pugmarks in the 17th-mile area near Deban inside the tiger reserve.

Based on the information, a survey was conducted on February 1 between the 17th mile and 20th mile and camera traps were laid at all entry and exit points.

On February 8, an adult tiger was photo captured in and around Deban.

"This is a kind of relief for all of us because many started calling Namdapha a tiger reserve without a tiger. Since the area is very vast and the terrain is very tough, it is not possible to cover the entire area with cameras. Because of this, tiger sighting is very rare and it is after eight years that we have camera-trapped a tiger," said Tajum Yomcha, research officer, at Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The team, consisting of research officer Tajum Yomcha, field biologist Mayur Variya, camera technician Atum Rumdo and other forest officials, had set the camera traps in search of the tiger.

Situated in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Namdapha, named after a river, is one of the biggest biodiversity hotspots in the Eastern Himalayan region.

It was declared the country's 15th tiger project in 1983.

The park is spread over 1,985 sq km but it has 245 km as buffer area.

Unique geography, high annual precipitation and varied topography have made Namdapha a floral diversity.

Namdapha has 137 species of mammals, moths, butterflies and various fauna, which makes it a biodiversity hotspot in eastern Himalaya.

But encroachment in and around the tiger reserve has become a concern for conservation over the years.

"Encroachment in critical tiger habitat has been worrisome and there are eight recognized encroached villages. Efforts are being made to relocate those illegal settlers. Recently eviction activity was carried out by the field director Aduk Paron in the 40th mile area," Mayur H Variya, a field biologist in Namdapha Tiger Reserve told DH on Saturday.