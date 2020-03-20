Tirumala temple closes gates after one COVID-19 suspected case enters premises

The Tirupati Venkateswara temple would be closed for pilgrim darshan for one week beginning Friday noon, because of Covid-19.

All temple rituals performed inside on the main deity by the archakas would be carried out as usual, said the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Thursday.

The board decision is following the directives from the state government on COVID-19 and detection of a suspected case who visited Tirumala on March 18.

Last time the Tirumala temple shut totally was in 1892 for two days, the official said.

A decision on reopening the temple would be taken based on a daily review of the COVID-19 situation and guidelines from the state and central governments.

Pilgrims with time slot tokens, VIP break darshan tickets and Friday Arjitha Sevas for darshan issued already would be allowed till 12 noon on Friday.

The temporary darshan suspension decision would also apply for other TTD temples like Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple at Tiruchanoor, Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple.

COVID-19 suspect case

Singhal said that one Daya Shankar (65) from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh came to Tirumala on March 18 in a group of 110 pilgrims after visiting Triveni Sangam at Allahabad, Kolkata, Puri, and Srisailam and stayed in Madhava Nilayam guest house.

“The patient is suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) from the past two decades. He, along with his group, are kept in an isolation ward for treatment. We are awaiting their medical reports,” the EO said.

Both the footpaths from Alipiri and Srivari Mettu were shut down from Thursday afternoon with time slot token devotees only permitted to walk up to Tirumala. The TTD had earlier this week implemented a timeslot system to avoid compartmental waiting and long queues.

42,957 timeslot tokens were issued for Thursday who will be provided darshan. All reception counters, Kalyanakatta, Anna Prasadam complex, laddu complex would also be closed from 12 noon on 20 March.