The Tamil Nadu Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday demanded police action against those allegedly demeaning Hindu Gods and freedom fighter late Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar in the social media. The TMK said in a press release that a protest under the founder of the outfit S K Saamy Thevar was held recently here pressing for police action on the issue. Muthuramalinga Thevar is a revered figure in the Tamil Nadu, especially in the southern parts of the state.