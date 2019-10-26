TN: Frantic efforts on to rescue boy stuck in borewell

Frantic rescue operations were on near here on Saturday to bring out a three-year-old boy from an abandoned borewell as people prayed for the well-being of the child.

Specialised teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state Disaster Response Force (SDRF) joined the rescue operations at Nadukattupatti near here.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar, who has been camping at the site since Friday night, said all efforts were on to rescue the child, adding there was no let-up in the operations.

The operations continued as crores of people in the state prayed for the child with political leaders such as DMK president M K Stalin and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran joining them in wishing that the boy was rescued at the earliest.

The boy had fallen into the borewell on Friday while playing near his house and rescue operations had started around 6 p.m and are still on.

Reports reaching here indicted that the child might have slipped further, but officials said all efforts were on to rescue the boy.

Efforts to rescue the child included the use of modern equipment, officials said.