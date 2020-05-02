TN reports more than 200 coronavirus cases on May 1; tally crosses 2,500

For the first time, Tamil Nadu’s single day COVID-19 cases went beyond 200 on Friday with swab samples of 203 persons rendering positive, taking the tally in the state to 2,526. This is the biggest single-day spike reported ever since the coronavirus outbreak began in March.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As many as 176 cases were from Chennai alone even as one death was recorded in the state taking the toll to 28. As of Friday, the number of active cases was 1,183.

The state now has one of the highest testing numbers at 1,29,363 samples so far -- 9,615 samples were tested on Friday, though 1,985 samples are under process.

Chennai, which reported 176 cases on Thursday alone, is the biggest hotspot in the state with 1,082 positive patients. The biggest worry for the government is the increasing number of primary or index cases in Chennai, whose source is not known.