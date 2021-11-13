Train services hit as rain pounds Kerala; orange alert for 6 districts

Heavy rains lash Kerala; orange alert for 6 districts

Widespread destruction was reported in Thiruvananthapuram district

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 13 2021, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 13:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram is witnessing heavy rains since Friday night leading to a disruption in road and rail traffic.

Train services in the capital -- Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu route -- was affected owing to landslips over railway track at three spots. Several trains were cancelled partially and a couple of trains fully have been cancelled.

Also read: OPINION | Paying price for onslaught on nature

The Indian Meteorological Department sounded a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram for Saturday. Orange alert was sounded in five districts in south and central Kerala and in six districts for Sunday also. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was predicted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Road transport was partially disrupted on the outskirts of the district as the water level in rivers breached the banks. Heavy rains were continuing in the hilly parts of the district and families in landslide and landslip prone areas were shifted.

Other south Kerala districts were also receiving heavy rains. No casualties have been reported.

Kerala
India News
Heavy Rains
Met Department
IMD

