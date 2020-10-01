TTD to conduct Navaratri Brahmotsavams from October 16, with limited public participation

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has decided to conduct the Navaratri Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateshwara with limited public participation.

The annual 10-day Salakatla Brahmotsavams, which concluded on Sunday were held without the common devotees in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The temple officials who on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the second Brahmotsavams this year chose to conduct the procession of vahana sevas in the four Mada streets allowing a limited number of pilgrims.

The Navaratri Brahmotsavams would commence on 16 October.

Only those devotees with darshan tickets would be allowed inside the galleries including on the Garuda Seva day, TTD officials said.

The morning vahana sevas will take place between 8 am and 10 am while the evening sevas would be between 7 pm and 9 pm including the most prominent Garuda Seva on October 20.

On the sixth day, falling on October 21, Pushpaka Vimana Seva would be held while the procession of the deity on the golden chariot will take place on October 23. The annual fete concludes with the Chakrasnanam on October 24.

TTD Executive Officer shifted

In a change in administration of the revered temple, the Jaganmohan Reddy government has on Wednesday transferred the EO Anil Kumar Singhal posting him as Principal Secretary, health, and family welfare department.

Additional EO Dharma Reddy, who chaired the Thursday meeting, is given the EO post charge till further orders.