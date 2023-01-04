Two DMK men arrested for misbehaving with policewoman 

Two functionaries of the ruling DMK were arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday for misbehaving with a woman police constable during a public meeting over the weekend, hours after they were suspended from the party for "bringing disrepute."

The arrest by the police and suspension by the ruling DMK comes after opposition parties like the AIADMK and BJP accused the administration of trying to protect the culprits. They also questioned how can the police maintain law and order when they cannot even protect themselves from DMK cadres.

In a statement late Tuesday night, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan said Praveen and Ekambaram have been placed under suspension for bringing disrepute to the party by acting against its rules.

Sources in the police said the duo, office bearers of the DMK Youth Wing, were picked up by the police on Wednesday. The sources said the duo were arrested after the police examined CCTV footage of the incident which took place on December 31, 2022.

The two men misbehaved with a woman police constable who was on duty at a public meeting attended by DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and South Chennai MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian in Virugambakkam area.

However, the men attempted to flee when people protested against their behaviour but were caught immediately. It is said the police didn't file a FIR despite the victim filing a complaint due to influence from DMK leaders. After the incident was reported in the media creating an uproar, the police constable seems to have withdrawn her complaint.

But police, on examination of CCTV footage, arrested them, the sources said.

Kanimozhi, in her reaction on Wednesday, said such offenders will not be spared in the DMK rule while calling the incident as "shameful."

TN BJP chief K Annamalai, who criticised the police's inaction in filing an FIR on January 2, on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Police Commissioner of Chennai on the delay in taking action against the DMK men.

"The police will have to answer who is responsible for the delay? Was there any pressure from DMK men not to file the case?" he asked.

While flagging the incident on January 2, Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, said it is a shame that Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is in-charge of the Home Ministry, is not able to save “police women” from his own party members. “Such incidents raise questions on the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu. We have come to a situation where we have to protect ourselves,” he said.