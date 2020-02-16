Two forest staff burnt to death in wildfire in Kerala

Two forest department officials were burnt to death during a bid to douse a wildfire at Thrissur district in central Kerala on Sunday.

According to sources, tribal forest watcher Divakaran, 43, and temporary watch man Velayudhan, 54, died in the incident that took place on Sunday evening. Two other forest officials suffered burns. Condition of one of them was critical, said the local police.

They were part of a ten member team that was dousing the wild fire in a plantation in the forest areas at Desamangalam, about 30 kilometres from Thrissur town, by around 6 pm. The fire immediately engulfed the area and the forest officials got trapped in it. The fire could not be doused fully till night, said the police.