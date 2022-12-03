2 found guilty in rape, murder of tourist near Kovalam

Two found guilty in rape and murder of tourist near Kovalam

The victim had come down to Kerala along with her sister for ayurveda treatment and yoga therapy

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 03 2022, 06:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 06:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two accused in the murder and sexual assault of a foreign woman tourist near the known tourist spot Kovalam in Kerala in 2018 were found guilty by a court in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The Latvian tourist was sexually assaulted and murdered near Kovalam, about 15 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city, in March 2018. Two local residents, Umesh, 28, and Udayan, 24, were found guilty of rape and murder. The sentence will be pronounced on Monday.

The victim had come down to Kerala along with her sister for Ayurveda treatment and yoga therapy. She went missing on March 14. After 38 days her body was found in a decomposed state in an isolated area close to Kovalam.

The victim's sister was recently permitted to watch the trial at the Thiruvananthapuram additional sessions court from abroad online as she had to leave India as her visa expired. Since there was no eye witness for the crime the police and prosecution could prove the case using scientific and circumstantial evidence.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
murder
rape
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

The alien in our midst

The alien in our midst

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

 