Two killed, several injured as rains pound Kerala; orange alert for 12 districts

Two persons were killed and several were injured in rain-related incidents in Kerala on Tuesday.

The day saw heavy rains battering the state, wreaking havoc across the state while a red alert was issued for three districts — Idukki, Kasaragod, and Kannur.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also sounded "orange alert" in the rest of the 11 districts for Tuesday.

A 55-year-old woman died at Vadakkencherry in Palakkad district after she came under an uprooted coconut tree as the weather remained harsh throughout the day.

On Monday, an 11-year-old girl, identified as Ayishath Minha, died at Angadimogar in the Kasaragod district after a tree got uprooted and fell on her while she was returning from school. The incident triggered strong protests against the school authorities.

Incidents of trees uprooting were reported from various parts of the state. In Kochi and Kottayam districts, three persons suffered injuries in separate incidents when uprooted trees fell on them.

In coastal areas of Malappuram, sea water entered many houses following rouge waves. In Thiruvananthapuram, a fishing boat capsized in the sea close to the coast but the three fishermen on board were rescued.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert in 12 of the 14 districts of the state for Wednesday. As memories of floods and natural calamities a few years ago still linger, disaster management systems have been put on high alert.

Holiday has been declared for educational institutions in six districts such as Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasargod on Wednesday.