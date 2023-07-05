Two more killed and many areas inundated in Kerala rains

Two persons were killed and many areas were inundated as heavy rains were continuing across Kerala over the last two days.

Triggering a high alert, the Indian Meteorological Department sounded red and orange alerts in the high-range district Idukki on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. IMD also forecast heavy rains across the state for the next two days

The water level at dams is being regulated by releasing water and disaster management teams were kept ready, the state government informed.

Also Read | Two killed, several injured as rains pound Kerala; orange alert for 12 districts

One person identified as Basheer drowned in Kannur, while a migrant worker from Bihar, identified as Raj Kumar, drowned at Thottapally in Alappuzha. At least five rain-related deaths were reported in the state in the last three days.

Water entered many houses close to rivers in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts. Sea water gushed into houses close to the coastal areas across the state. Nearly 50 relief camps were opened across the state and people living in low-lying areas were advised to shift to safe places.

Widespread incidents of trees uprooting in the rains and heavy winds causing injuries to many were reported from across the state. Extensive damages were caused by heavy winds in the Chalakkudy and Irinjalakuda areas of the Thrissur district. In the Thrissur district, a portion of the National Highway near the Kuthiran tunnel road collapsed. Mild tremors were also reported from some parts of Thrissur district. Heavy winds were reported from Malappuram district also.

An old church collapsed at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, while the huge compound wall of Kannur central prison collapsed. A minor landslip was reported from Cheruvathur in Kasargod. There were no casualties.

Holidays were declared for educational institutions in several districts including Kasargod, Kannur and Kozhikode for Thursday.