AP reports 2 more COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 365

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally goes up to 365

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 10 2020, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 14:03 ist
Women wait outside a bank to withdraw money from their Jan-Dhan Yojana account during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Vijayawada. (PTI Photo)

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported overnight in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of infected to 365, the health department said on Friday.

The two fresh cases from Anantapuramu district were reported since 9 PM on Thursday, the latest bulletin said. After the death of six coronavirus patients and recovery and discharge of 10 more, the number of active cases, currently in hospital, stood at 349.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 10

In all, 892 blood samples were tested across the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Andhra Pradesh
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

COVID-19: 'True heroes come to fore in times of crisis'

COVID-19: 'True heroes come to fore in times of crisis'

Soccer: Milan rivals to play first 'virtual derby'

Soccer: Milan rivals to play first 'virtual derby'

Tablighi Jammat members, come out, time’s up

Tablighi Jammat members, come out, time’s up

New York sees signs of coronavirus progress

New York sees signs of coronavirus progress

 