Two tourists from TN drown in sea at Thiruvananthapuram

The two were part of a three-family group who were on a visit to Thiruvananthapuram

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 15 2023, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 13:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two tourists, including a nine-year-old boy, from Tamil Nadu drowned in the sea here on Saturday morning. The two were part of a three-family group who were on a visit to Thiruvananthapuram. They were staying at a resort near Karikkathi Beach.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Rajathy (45) and her close relative Sai Deepika (9). They hailed from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred at Karikathy Beach near Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read | Chennai: Five youngsters drown in temple tank during ritual

Rajathy and Sai Deepika were walking on the beach when high waves swept them into the water. On hearing their cries, the relatives who were around, and the lifeguards jumped into the water and pulled them out, as per the family.

However, by the time they reached the shore, the two had lost their lives. Police sources told IANS that they have commenced an investigation into how they got trapped in the water. A case has been registered.

