UAE to open food park in Kerala

UAE Ambassador Ahmed Al Banna and Lulu Group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali took part in the meeting

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 16 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 22:18 ist
The UAE minister invited Vijayan to visit the Dubai expo. Credit: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi

The UAE government has promised to open a state-of-the-art food park in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

Vijayan, after his meeting with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said the gulf nation will set up three food parks in India, and one of them will come up in the southern state.

"The UAE has promised to open a state-of-the-art food park in Kerala. @ThaniAlZeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has said the details would be discussed with the technical team. Thanks to the Govt of UAE for their immense support for Kerala's development," Vijayan tweeted.

The UAE minister invited Vijayan to visit the Dubai expo. The CM has accepted the invitation and said he will be visiting the Gulf country in February 2022.

UAE Ambassador Ahmed Al Banna and Lulu Group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali took part in the meeting. The UAE dignitaries were in Kerala to take part in the inaugural function of the newly opened mall of Lulu group.

